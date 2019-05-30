<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, has called on members of the opposition parties and entire people of Jigawa state to join hands with his government in its bid to take Jigawa to the next level.

The governor made the call in his inaugural speech shortly after he was sworn in to serve for second term in office in Dutse.

The governor who also reviewed some of the achievement made during his first tenure in office as consistently spending five percent of the state budgetary allocation on health, added that over the period the sum of N11.5 billion had been spent on the health sector.

According to him, 82 Primary Healthcare centers, four general hospitals and two new specialist hospitals were built while construction work on the specialist’s hospital is in progress. He added that his government has expended the sum of N15.7 billion on water provision, rehabilitation, upgrading and conversion of water facilities to solar. “The state government has acheived one health facility per word.

The state government had built one health facility in each of the 287 wards in the state. “Clean water access in Jigawa state has improved from 83 percent to 95 percent. This makes Jigawa state the first in the North and 4th in the country in terms of access to potable water”, the governor revealed.