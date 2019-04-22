<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives member representing Gumel, Gagarawa, Maigateri, Sule Tankarkar Federal Constituency in Jigawa state, Sani Zorro, has called for resignation of Governor Badaru Abubakar on the basis of alleged incompetency and highhandedness.

Zorro, a former President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said the best thing that will happen to Jigawa state is the immediate resignation of Badaru.

The governor, he said can no longer defend his position as the Chief Security Officer of the state, following pockets of security problems disturbing the state in recent times.

But Jigawa state Government dismissed Sani Zorro’s call, describing it as the aftermath of one who is still suffering from election defeat.

Zorro berated Badaru for his engaging in “endless and fruitless foreign trips,” while bandits are gradually taken over Jigawa state.

He alleged “just recently, Badaru traveled to China for 14 times in three years on personal businesses instead of focusing on the social economic development and governance in Jigawa state.”

The Federal lawmaker alleged that Badaru had invited Chinese companies who are his business partners for forceful take over of farm lands in the name of industrialisation.

According to him: “Badaru gave out over 20,000 hectares of lands to the Chinese company without compensation commiserate to the value of the lands. And when people complain or reject the stipend call compensation, they jail them.”

Zorro regretted that the worsening security situation in Zamfara started as a result of negligence and called for urgent action from Jigawa state government before the bandits take over the state.

“This was how Zamfara governor neglected his primary responsibility for Governor forum in Abuja.

“He spent more time in Abuja more than he did in Zamfara while bandits take over the state.

“Now it has gone out of control and we don’t want Jigawa to get to that level. Governor Badaru spends more time outside Jigawa now and ignoring bandits attack in some villages. We want him to resign now before it is too late.”

But Jigawa government also described him as “a frustrated mind that have suffered defeat and total rejection from his constituency due to lack of performance at the House of Representatives.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Badaru on Political Matters, Alhaji Yahya Muhammad, insisted: “Zorro should not be taken seriously because he has lost touch with the realities of recent political events in Jigawa state.”

Zorro, who cited prevailing invasion of bandits and killing of innocent villagers in Jigawa state, insisted Badaru lacks the competence to protect the lives and property of citizens in the state.

But Muhammad claimed that Jigawa in the last four years has been peaceful.

According to him: “In the last four years of Governor Badaru, Jigawa has never faced any form of attacks; even the ones that happened are the normal attacks by armed robbers, not bandits or Insurgents as claimed by Zorro.”

On alleged allocation of farms to Chinese investors, he said: “the farms said to be allocated to Chinese was nothing but a baseless lies.

“Jigawa state government only engages one Mr Lee who has been in Nigeria almost all his life. He is a renowned farmer in partnership with the government as people of Jigawa state.”

He said in the partnership, “a farmer would release half of his farm to Mr Lee while he would be operating half, and in this context instead of the previous one season farming now a local farmer would be doing three times farming with the help of the partnership.”

According to him: “Most parts of Jigawa suffered lack of adequate rainy season to enable them have complete farming activities of thrice season and because of this problem, the government entered into partnership with Mr Lee who would be supplying Water for the farmlands while a farmer would be getting free water, seedlings and other farming implements. Mr Lee would be farming on half of the farm land, all on leasing arrangement.”