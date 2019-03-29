<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, and all the 25 elected members of the State House of Assembly, got their Certificates of Return (CoR) from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state office of the commission in Calabar.

The event had the National Chairman, Mahmoud Yakub, represented by the National Commissioner for Cross River, Delta and Akwa Ibom States, Dr. Mohammed Lekky, who performed the function of handing out the CoR amidst cheers and joy expressed by supporters of the elected officers of government.

Speaking after receiving his own certificate, Governor Ayade thanked God and the people of the state for the opportunity given him to serve for a second term.

Against the backdrop of rumours making the round in the State that he might sack some of his over 6,000 political appointees in his second term, the governor promised to retain all the appointees in his second term and “even expending government more”.

Ayade also promised to complete all the projects he had started in his first term as well as reconcile with all those who ran against him in the last governorship election.

The governor who was given his certificate alongside deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu and the twenty-five newly elected members of the State House of Assembly, maintained that he would improve the living standard of the people, saying there would be no justification for sacking anybody.

“I am humbled by the confidence you people have reposed on me. I also use this opportunity to call on other contestants to join me in the task of taking our dear State to the next level”.

According to him, “Cross River needs all the intellectual and materials capacities to be independent economically. All our efforts would be geared to achieve our vision of a State not dependent on federal allocation to thrive.”

“We must put an end to the politics. We must be united to ensure that the loss of our values must be restored. We must work together to bring hope to all Cross River. Let us all sit together and form a government of unity,” said Ayade.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Joseph Bassey who was re-elected into the house for the third tenure said the legislative framework that would maintain a cordial relationship with the Executive arm and ensure better delivery of democratic dividends to the citizenry remains a priority.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman, Mahmoud Yakub, who was represented by the National Commissioner for Cross River, Delta and Akwa Ibom States, Dr. Mohammed Lekky, described the Governorship election in the State as free and fair.

He said “Cross River State had relative free, fair and credible elections. The governor and all the 25 State House of Assembly members are of the People’s’ Democratic Party.