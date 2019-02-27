



Former Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday said the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at last Saturday’s presidential election marks the beginning of a new zeal at rebuilding Nigeria.

Aregbesola, through his twitter handle, said that the end of the election should alert Nigerians to the need for a new resolve to continue to build Nigeria to take it to the Promised Land.

While congratulating Nigerians and President Buhari, Aregbesola said Nigeria has once again demonstrated to the world that its democracy is well and alive.

“We are a thriving democracy,” the former Governor stated.

He added, “Congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari and by extension all members of the All Progressives Congress on this victory. Next Level Confirmed!

“Elections have come and gone, we must now focus on the task of nation building.

“I appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the Buhari-led federal government in ensuring that our dear country takes its rightful place in the comity of nations.”