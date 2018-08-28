Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday predicted a brighter future for the state.

He gave the assurance in his address to mark the 27th anniversary of the state’s creation from Oyo State in 1991.

Aregbesola said his confidence was based on the solid infrastructural foundation that his administration has laid for the future of the state.

He said he has laid foundation for prosperity and enduring development in his eight years in government.

He added that he had also reawakened the Omoluabi consciousness in the people, which he described as an infrastructure of the mind that prepares them for greatness.

This, he, said could be attained through their hard work and goodly disposition to fellow humans.

Aregbesola said during his eight years rule, the economy of Osun received a huge boost, citing education as one of the cardinal programmes of his administration, which is central to growth, development and the path to greatness.

“We must all work hard with love and have peaceful disposition towards our neighbours.

In our own way, we have contributed significantly to the growth and development of Osun spite of the daunting financial challenges.”

The governor said his administration was leaving the state better than he met it, adding: “Osun has recorded political, economic and physical development in the last eight years, more than at any point in its history,” he said.

Aregebsola disclosed that from the 30 local council areas and one area office, Osun now has additional 31 local council development areas, three area councils and two administrative offices.

He said the state’s economy has also received a big boost, adding that it engaged over 40,000 youths in social work, empowered more than 150,000 artisans and traders with more than N20 billion soft and interest-free loans.

The governor further revealed that it transformed education with reforms in all areas, which include the building of brand new 21 elementary schools with 531 classrooms.

Others are 30 middle schools with 770 classrooms, and 11 high schools with 792 classrooms, in addition to refurbishing old ones.