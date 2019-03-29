<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Osun State, has described last Friday’s judgment of the Osun Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola as very strange and unknown to law.

Aregbesola, in a statement by Sola Fasure, his media adviser, said the report of the split judgment came to every watcher of political events in the state as a rude shock.

In the statement entitled: “This Judgment cannot Stand,” the former governor said the people of the state and the government have the highest regards for the judiciary and will continue to have high regards for the revered institution but regretted to state that the decision of the majority judgment is strange to law and common sense.”

He said the majority judgment did not support the cause of electoral justice and might constitute the death knell for properly conducted elections.

Aregbesola said the people rejected the majority judgment and believed that it would not stand the scrutiny at the appellate court.

He stressed that the majority judgment, which held that the rerun election conducted in seven polling units on September 27, 2018 was illegal, null and void, was equally shocking and amounted to a travesty.

He said the government would appeal against the judgment, adding that it would be upturned.