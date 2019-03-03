



Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) has adjudged the decision taken by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as final and absolute.

He said once the NWC had taken its decision, it was settled and final, stressing that NWC is the highest administrative body of APC saddled with unquestionable rights over its affairs.

He said: “I salute their decision and I want to expressly say I stand in deference to their judgment. APC is bigger than all its members, and we must respect its values through sanctity of our actions.”

Abiodun stated this in Ijebu Igbo at the weekend, while reacting to the suspension of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, the Senator-elect for Ogun Central, and Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, also a Senator-elect.

The candidate was in Ijebu Igbo for his ward-to-ward campaign tour of the local government area.

Abiodun, who was responding to journalists’ questions, explained that before the APC’s NWC could take such decision, they must have weighed the consequences of their actions.

Abiodun said: “This, you know, is beyond me, and I stand in deference to the decision of the party. No doubt, it will serve as deterrent to those who wish to undermine the authority and supremacy of our party.

We are not a member of a party without guiding laws. We are association of cultured members that embraced party philosophy.

“Who is Prince Dapo Abiodun to query our party? And any decision taking by the national body of all progressive Congress (APC) was supported by me and my progressive people in Ogun State.”

He commended the people of Ogun State for voting for President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof Yemi Osinbajo for second term during the recently held election, even as he charged the electorate to resist any other party.