Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has sworn in Justice Mosunmola Arinola Dipeolu, as the new Chief Judge of the state.

Dipeolu, the second female chief judge of the state, after her female predecessor, Justice Olatokunbo Olopade, who recently retired from service, was sworn in during the state Executive Council meeting, held at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Amosun charged her to discharge her duties without fear or favour, adding that “this swearing in comes with a lot of huge responsibilities and more is demanded of you, knowing the status of Ogun State in the comity of states in Nigeria.”

He assured of the continued non interference in the affairs of the Judiciary, by his government and the next administration.

Responding, Dipeolu thanked God, the governor and her predecessor, for the opportunity given her to serve the state, soliciting the continued support of the government to the Judiciary.

Answering questions from news men, Dipeolu said she would work towards decongesting the prisons in the state and also equip the magistrates for optimal and efficient performance.

The governor, who later attended special Church and Mosque services, held simultaneously to usher in the 2018/2019 Legal Year of the Ogun State Judiciary, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake and Kobiti Central Mosque, Abeokuta, commended the legal practitioners for their dedication to duty and active role in the dispensation of justice in the state.