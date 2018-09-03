An Ogun Central senatorial aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, has faulted the political weight of the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and said it is already waning by the day as a result of the concentration of a handful of developmental projects only within Ogun Central, a development that is seen as detrimental to the two other senatorial districts – Ogun West and Ogun East.

Speaking at his official declaration of intent to vie for Ogun Central Senatorial district in the forthcoming 2019 general elections at Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday, Majekodunmi who is President Olusegun Obasanjo’s loyalist, said the love the people of Ogun State had for Amosun has continued to fade out on a daily basis as a result of the concentration of too many developmental projects within the governor’s district, Abeokuta, only, without extending same to the two other districts.

As a result, he said it is quite glaring that the APC would suffer defeat in Ogun State in the upcoming 2019 general elections oweing to the foundation the governor has laid down.

On the governor’s rumoured bid to represent Ogun Central in the Senate, the ADC aspirant averred that there has been no concrete evidence to suggest so.

Rather, he emphasised that it would be easier for him to defeat Amosun if he contested against him in the senatorial district than any other aspirant.

“The situation with Amosun is unlike before, because people are leaving his party in droves, just like they are leaving PDP too. In fact, it will be worst in the next few weeks.

“There is a major and continuous decline in everything about him, though he built roads and bridges but all these projects are centralised only in Ogun Central alone.

“Yes, there were rumours that he wanted to contest the Ogun Central senatorial seat. In fact, some people said he won’t, that he will give the ticket to his SSG, Adeoluwa Taiwo, but if he (Amosun) contests against me, I will defeat him hands down.

“In fact, it will be easier for me to defeat him than any other person, because he no longer enjoys the goodwill of the people, unlike before, because his political weight has declined heavily and is still declining.

Besides, Majekodunmi has advocated for a complete restructuring as the only panacea to purge the country from its corrupt system.

He disclosed that virtually all the sectors of the country have been corrupted, hence, the need for urgent restructuring.

The ADC aspirant said until there are changes in the way authorities do things, the country would not experience development and progress.

“The system is corrupt; virtually all sectors of the country have been corrupted. So, for progress and development to take place, there is need for total restructuring.

“We need real change in this country. We must change the way we do things to move forward”, said Majekodunmi.

The aspirant revealed that corruption and selfishness has been existing in the senate for a long time and he urged for a total restructuring and reorientation of the National Assembly, a situation, hat informs his decision to contest the upper chamber seat.

He assured that, if he is voted in, he would champion the cause with other like-minds to make sure that the needful is done.

Majekodunmi said the country is now experiencing its worst time as a country and therefore, warned that, if care is not taken, the people might be dragged to the wall and revolt if the present hardship continues unabated.