



Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, has described his remaining two months in office as “the last lap of a long-distance race”.

The governor spoke with journalists after inspecting some roads under construction in the Ogun-east senatorial district on Monday.

Amosun was elected governor under the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011. He re-contested for a second term and was reelected under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor described himself as a “national athlete who is representing the country in long-distance races”.

He led members of his cabinet, including permanent secretaries, to inspect the Ijebu-Imushin/Owu-Ikija, Balogun-Kuku, Ikangba, Italapo, Degun and Oke-Aje market roads.

He noted that his administration was determined and focused with “its eyes on the ball”.

The governor promised that his administration would work till his last day in office and assured the people that all projects under construction would be completed.

“All the drainages are ready; we are now ready for asphalting,” Amosun said

“All our landmark projects, such as the 250-bed ultramodern hospital, the judicial complex, the Ogun State Television complex, Ogere international market, Ogun state Polytechnic, Ipokia and the Adire/Kampala modern market would be completed and inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Amosun will be succeeded by Dapo Abiodun, candidate of the APC in the governorship election.

Abiodun polled 241,670 votes to defeat Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and the preferred candidate of Amosun, who secured 222,153.