A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr. Temitope Kuyebi, has charged the people of Yewa-Awori of the state to continue to pray for Governor Ibikunle Amosun, not to renege on his promise to zone the 2019 gubernatorial election to Ogun West senatorial district.

Addressing the Ogun West chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and APC Women Leaders and Youth Leaders, at Asade Agunloye Pavilion, Empire, Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area (LGA) at the weekend, Kuyebi, said the “2019 Ogun West for Governorship Agenda” can’t be achieved, without the people of Ogun West praying for the governor.

According to him, the governor is very passionate about the plight of the zone, and is committed to ceding the governorship baton to a Yewa candidate as his successor, adding that he needs prayer so as not to change his mind.

“Without the active involvement of Governor Ibikunle Amosun in this project, the dream of a Yewa candidate emerging as Governor of Ogun State in 2019, may be a mirage.

“The leadership of our great party in Ogun State has zoned the governorship ticket to Ogun West, which translates to our prayers being answered. So, we must not toy with this golden opportunity.

“Zoning brings about an opportunity for all and sundry to enjoy the spread of government’s presence in all ramifications. It means, being the first priority on the list for the purpose of even development. So, we must not let this golden opportunity to elude us, but take a full grasp of it and make Ogun West a place to be reckoned with.

“Our gathering here today is to raise ambassadors and partners for this great opportunity coming ahead of us in Ogun West. Team work has always been one of the core values in life, because togetherness we can make it and achieve much, but not alone. This is not just about leading. It is about making a difference. Not just about occupying the office but achieving a desired goal. Our goal is to make Ogun West great. It is our hope, it is our future, it is our legacy and it is our land, Ogun West. We are in it for development together.

“Secondly, we are gathered here to interact and brainstorm on how to uphold and support my aspiration to be the next governor of Ogun State come 2019.

“This synergy with the Ogun State civil servants, the professionals and non-political class in Ogun West will form an alliance and coalition that will promote and foster my candidacy and thereby, establish a strong link between the government and the civil service in the future,” Kuyebi explained.