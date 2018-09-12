Governor Ibikunle Amosun has emerged the candidate for Ogun central senate race, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) unveiled consensus candidates for the national assembly.

The announcement was made at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta on Tuesday. Six of the nine candidates for the house of representatives were also announced.

Amosun, the incumbent state governor, represented Ogun central at the senate between 2003 and 2007.

Apart from Amosun, other adopted candidates for the senate are Lekan Mustapha (Ogun east) and Amosun’s chief of staff, Tolu Odebiyi, (Ogun west).

The six adopted candidates for house of representatives seats include speaker of the state house of assembly Suraj Adekunbi (Egbado north/Ipokia); former chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Rotimi Rahman (Ota); commissioner for special duties Leke Adewolu (Ewekoro/Ifo).

Others are Biyi Ismail (Ijebu north/Ijebu north-east/Ogun waterside); Biyi Otegbeye (Egbado south/Ipokia) and Mikail Kazeem (Abeokuta north/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda).

According to NAN, the announcement was met with mixed reactions by members of the party.

While some members hailed the governor and jubilated over the choice of their preferred candidates, others who expressed anger considered some choices as unpopular and described them as “imposition”.

The governor described the reactions as “the beauty of democracy” and told aggrieved members to wait till the time of primaries when the party would finalise all issues.