The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor announced his defection on Wednesday at a press conference in the Government House, Sokoto, North-West Nigeria.

He made the announcement amid hundreds of supporters who stormed the Government House to declare their support for him.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation that Governor Tambuwal was planning to leave the ruling party and one day after he called on Nigerians to reject what he described as “prison yard democracy”.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is the third APC governor to exit the APC after his Benue and Kwara state counterparts, Samuel Ortom and Abdulfatah Ahmed joined the PDP.