The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said he used to describe himself as a techno-politician, but having spent four years in the saddle, he says he is wiser now.

Ambode, who said he was on a thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari for commissioning some of the state’s projects during his last official visit to Lagos, said politicians learn everyday.

Asked to state what lesson he has learnt as a politician and in a very unpredictable terrain as Nigeria, the Lagos governor said, “You see, every politician learns every day. The fact remains that I came in as a technocrat so I used to call myself a techno-politician, but I think I am wiser now. I am more of a politician than a technocrat.”

Ambode is the first Lagos governor that will not be returning for a second term after he lost the governorship ticket of the party in the state.

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu’s chosen successor to Ambode, Babajide Sanwoolu, is the incoming governor of the state.

On why he was in Aso Villa, Ambode said, “You will recall that on the 25th of April, Mr President paid an official visit to Lagos State and he commissioned some of our projects. It is just significant for me to come officially on behalf of all Lagosians and show appreciation, thank him physically and wish him well during this Ramadan period and thank him for finding time and deeming it fit to commission those projects. Those projects are projects that will actually touch the lives of Nigerians and we are happy Mr President was able to share his time with us and we are grateful.”

On what he wants to be remembered for as he leaves office in a couple of days, the governor said, “Well, in another 16 days or so we will be leaving office but what is important is that I was able to have that opportunity to be elected as governor of Lagos State and to touch humanity in a way that I deem it fit. We did our best and, most importantly, the projects we did were people-friendly and people-centered. I just think a lot more people have enjoyed the benefits and dividends of democracy than we actually met it. And that gives me joy that we were able to touch lives. Wherever you find yourself just make a positive difference to people and Nigerians, that is the whole essence of service. I’m grateful that I had that opportunity.”