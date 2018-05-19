The governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has called on Christians to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and ensure that they vote credible Nigerians in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

He admitted that the only way for Nigerians to be part of the process is for them to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Ambode who believes it is a civic duty said: “At this point in time when the general election is approaching the role every eligible Nigerian must play is to exercise their franchise and ensure that only credible people are entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

The only way to be a part of this process is to get registered for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

It is, therefore, very important that you take advantage of leadership position and support the ongoing campaign by encouraging this congregation to get registered and obtain their PVCs.

It is a civic duty and it must be taken very seriously given the implication on the overhaul wellbeing, the future of our children, grandchildren and generations yet unborn.”

The governor also wants the church in the state to continue to pray for Lagos State, saying this is what is highly needed at a time like this to help revitalize the economy and all aspects of ‘our national life.’