Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State is set to inaugurate multiple projects embarked on and completed by his administration in the last four years.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ade Akinsanya, said in a statement on Monday that the inauguration, to take place between May 14 and May 26, would be in fulfillment of the administration’s promise to sustain governance till his last day in office.

According to Akinsanya, the first set of projects to be inaugurated are the Ilaje Road and Bariga Waterfront Jetty, as well as a car park designed to enhance inter-modal transportation.

The official said that the car park would also improve connectivity from the mainland to the island and the Ikorodu axis of the state.

He added that seven ferries would be unveiled.

“Another project scheduled for commissioning is the new Senate Building of the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo, which is another confirmation of the commitment of Ambode’s administration toward ensuring meaningful growth in the education sector.

“This project will change the landscape of the university and will remain another legacy project of this administration,” Akinsanya said.

He said that as a follow-up to the Lagos Theater in Oregun, inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, two additional theaters would be unveiled at Igando and Epe, while that of Badagry would be inaugurated later.

“A number of road projects will also be inaugurated. The construction of Agric Access Road at Egan in Alimosho Local Government is to ensure connectivity.

“Specifically, it will provide access to Egan Igando Housing Estate, complement government investment in the project, achieve economic transformation of the communities and ameliorate the suffering of people of Egan-Igando.

“In the Lekki axis, another project slated for commissioning is the upgraded/dualised Bisola Durosinmi Etti Road/Hakeem Dickson Road which will serve as a bypass to connect the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge and also bring about reduction in travel time.

“This road is expected to further boost trade and commerce, open up this area to more investment opportunities and increase property values,” Akinsanya said.

The commissioner said that in view of the high premium placed by the state government on storage and archival, a state-of-the-art facility in the Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, would also be inaugurated.

Akinsanya said that since 2015, the state government rehabilitated a total of 342 roads and constructed projects amounting to 365km of single carriageway and 5.3km of bridges.

He said that the administration also executed 125 public buildings comprising general hospitals, public centres, skills acquisition centres, high courts, magistrate courts, fire stations, police command, youth centres, multi-level facility car park and a multipurpose centre across various local government areas in the state.