Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State governor, on Tuesday commissioned the Bariga Waterfront Jetty, five transport ferries and the Ilaje Road, saying the development shows that the state’s integrated transport management system is firmly on track.

Ambode, who spoke at the unveiling of the projects, said the development would greatly lessen pressure on road transportation, reduce travel time and enhance connectivity within the state.

According to him, “With these projects, our state is firmly on track with our goal of establishing an integrated transport management system. These facilities will continue to impact positively on the lives of Lagosians as we strive to address traffic gridlock, reduce travel time, improve road connectivity and abate flooding.”

He said like other projects delivered by his administration, the projects were inspired to open up the Bariga community for more commercial activities and make residents feel the impact of government, recalling that his administration, since inception, set out on a mission to make every community economically viable and livable.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the thinking behind these projects is inclusion; an inclusion where every resident of our state has a say, feels the impact of government in their lives and is given the opportunity to realise their dreams.

“When we assumed office four years ago, we set out on a mission to make every community economically livable. This has been the guiding principle behind spreading our different projects across the state,” he said.

Explaining how the jetty and Ilaje Road came about, Ambode said the projects were basically in response to the security challenges of late 2015 as investigations then revealed that cultists terrorising the people and threatening peace of the state were getting funds from sand dredging activities in the area, adding that the projects were a clear example of urban regeneration inspired by creating solution to challenges.

The governor said the initial plan was to upgrade the roads in the community, but that a proper assessment of the community revealed a greater need to improve the lives of the people and make Bariga a transport hub that would connect the community to other parts of the state through water transportation.

“The delivery of this road, the jetty and our new ferries signifies our commitment to the people of Lagos State to continuously provide the critical infrastructure that will improve their standard of living and also be an impetus to increase the socio-economic activities of this axis.

“The provision of comfortable, safe and reliable ferry services for the residents of Bariga and environs will no doubt bring about an improvement in journey times that would lead to greater productivity,” he said.

Ambode explained that the new Ilaje Road would serve as a very good access road to the jetty, as well as opening up the community, while the Bariga Jetty would serve as a terminal where residents in the area can access ferry services and easily get to other jetties at Ikorodu, Marina, Falomo and Badore in Ajah, among others.