<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has directed his commissioners and aides to submit their handover notes ahead of the end of his tenure on May 29.

This was contained in the circular issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Adesina Odeyemi, with the reference number SSG/LS/P/C/2019/Vol.1/01.

The circular was titled: “Preparation for smooth Transition and Submission of Handover Notes-Cabinet and Non-Cabinet ranks”.

It noted: “In a bid to facilitate a seamless transition, the Governor had directed that all appointees serving in various political capacities submit their handover notes not later than May 10, 2019.”

Those affected are Personal Assistants, Special Assistants, Special Advisers and members of the State Executive Council.

They were asked to prepare their individual handover notes and submit same to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office in hard and soft copies.

The circular added that the members of Statutory Boards, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatal Organisations and Governing Council were not affected by the directive.