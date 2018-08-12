Former Governor of Oyo state and Frontline Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has cleared the air on insinuations making the rounds that he has agreed to fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

Alao-Akala who was elected Executive Governor of Oyo state between 2007 – 2011 made the clarification while speaking with Journalists at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport shortly before he left the country enroute London aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight.

He stated categorically that such insinuations were products of the uncensored nature of the Social media where series of ill- concieved news fly around at will.

According to the Ex-Governor, “it is true various delegations from PDP and other political parties have been coming and we have been discussing at length, series of offers have been thrown at me including the realistic and unrealistic ones but one point I always made clear at all these meetings is that I have no reason to quit the All Progressives Congress.

“I have a robust working relationship with my Governor Sen. Abiola Ajimobi and the leadership of the party at all levels so what else am I looking for in another political party.”

Asked if PDP is his alternative plan with the series of defection going on around the country, Otunba Alao-Akala stated categorically that with the level of performance of the APC at both the National and State levels, APC stands the brightest chance of sweeping all elective offices across the country come 2019.

“Let’s use Oyo state as an example, the level of development that has been achieved by the APC administration led by Governor Abiola Ajimobi is there for all to see.

“Forget the bits and pieces of complaints you hear about him, those are personal issues between him and those involved. What matters to me Is the development he brought to the state and this is what will speak for us when we go out to campaign for the 2019 elections.

“APC has a track record of achievements to point at that will enhance its chances among the people of Nigeria hence I have no reason to dump the party.

“I am running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo state in the coming election and not any other political party as being Insinuated from different quarters.”