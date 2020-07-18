



The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has admitted he made a wrong choice in his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who has now defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akeredolu stated this while meeting party delegates in Igbekebo in Ese-Odo council area, ahead of the primaries on Monday.





According to him, “Despite the criticism and attack from various quarters that Ajayi is my cousin, I felt that I had made a choice but a wrong choice.”

The Governor said he was happy that Ajayi showed his true colours, describing his exit from APC as a cleansing.

Akeredolu urged the people of the local government not to bother about Ajayi, urging the delegates to vote for him.