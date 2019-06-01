<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Ondo State, Olawarotimi Akeredolu, has issued a stern warning to Caretaker Chairmen across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state against their alleged involvement in the scamming of supervisory councillors for tenure elongation.

Akeredolu, in a statement issued on Saturday, dissociated himself from what he described as fraudulent act by some of the chairmen alleged to have been using his name to swindle the supervisory councillors in return for tenure elongation.

It was gathered that the most of 302 supervisory councillors, who alongside the Caretaker Chairmen, were appointed for a period of six months in line with the constitutional provision, have been frantically employing various means of staying in office as their tenure will soon elapse.

Realising their desperation, some of the Caretaker Chairmen were said to have requested for financial inducement of N20,000 from each of the Supervisory Councillors, after playing up the card of the governor’s involvement in order for their tenure to be extended.

But a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Yemi Owolabi, and obtained by newsmen reads, “The attention of Ondo State Government has been drawn to a malicious falsehood allegedly being peddled by some Caretaker Chairmen in the state that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN had mandated all serving Supervisors in the 18 Local Government Areas to contribute twenty thousand each, to facilitate the extension of their tenure in office.

“The Governor hereby dissociates himself from this blatant fraud and warns all the 203 Surpervisors in our 18 Local Government Areas not to fall prey to the antics of any chairman asking them to contribute twenty thousand naira tenure extension fees.”

The statement further read that, “For avoidance of doubts, the tenure extension of any supervisor is not in the hands of the Caretaker Chairmen who themselves were appointed by the Governor as interim council bosses.

“Finally, the Governor has also warned all Caretaker Chairmen not to embark on the collection of fraudulent, frivolous and vexatious fees from the supervisors or members of the public as anyone who contravenes this order will be prosecuted.”