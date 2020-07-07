



Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has reiterated the commitment of his administration to protection of lives and property.

Newsmen report that the governorship election is scheduled to hold on Oct. 10.

Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday in Akure during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

He explained that any act which would lead to breakdown of law and order during the period would be discouraged.

“May I seize this opportunity to admonish politicians and their hirelings.

“As we move into the season of intense politicking, it is expected of all decent persons to be extremely cautious and maintain public peace.





“We must not be seen to be encouraging any acts or persons with scant regard for the safety and well-being of the people.

“We will sanction all infractions to our laws firmly and promptly,” he said.

The governor also urged the new SSG to remain dedicated so as not to betray the trust reposed in him.

Oluwatuyi thanked the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the people of the state as SSG.

He further appreciated the confidence reposed in him for a higher responsibility in the present administration.

“By God’s grace, I assure you that I won’t disappoint. I promise to be loyal and forge ahead in Ondo State. I won’t be an ingrate,” he said.

Newsmen report that Oluwatuyi was the former Commissioner for Natural Resources.