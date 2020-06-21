



Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said he did not order security officials to bar his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, from leaving the Government House.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday morning, the deputy governor and his aides were seen arguing with the security personnel blocking their exit from the Government House.

Newsmen had earlier reported that the police stopped Ajayi from leaving the premises with his personal belongings and official vehicles because of his alleged plan to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, June 22, 2020.





Reacting to the allegation that he ordered the police to stop Ajayi from leaving the Government House, Akeredolu took to his Twitter page to debunk the claim, saying the claim is a misrepresentation of facts.

He said, “Total Misrepresentation of facts. I did not tell the government house security to hold him back at any point. Why would I? Agbo can go anywhere he likes. I wish him well.”

The relationship between Akeredolu and Ajayi reportedly broke down when the deputy governor began boycotting all activities of the state government including that of the All Progressives Congress in the state.