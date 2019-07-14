<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday said he would intimate the media on the step to take in unravelling the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Akeredolu, who commiserated with the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, also sympathised with the widower, Mr. Idowu Olakunrin.

The governor, who cut short his trip to Lagos State, to condole with the foremost Yoruba leader and his family over the painful loss, was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ade Adetimehin, and other members of the state executive council.

The governor described the murder of Mrs Olakunrin as an ugly incident, stressing that it is undoubtedly a death too many.

Akeredolu, who expressed his worry over the incident, said that some measures must be taken to prevent another occurrence of the ugly incident.