



Ondo State Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu has joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Segun Ajiboye, said Buhari’s victory in the keenly contested presidential election signified the acceptability of his leadership by the majority of Nigerian citizens.

The governor noted that the victory belongs to all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious beliefs.

He was optimistic that the next level promised the Nigerian citizens by President Buhari will indeed take the country to unprecedented heights.

Akeredolu hailed stakeholders including local and international observers, security agencies, social commentators and members of the media organisation who in one way or the other played a role in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.

He particularly commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair and credible presidential election accepted by observers and international community.