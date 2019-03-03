



Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has hailed the people of Ondo State for their exemplary conduct during the last presidential and national assembly elections.

He expressed delight that the people’s conduct during the polls portrayed them as good and responsible ambassadors of the state.

The governor, in a state-wide broadcast to the people of the state at the weekend, attributed the peaceful atmosphere during and after the polls to the determination of the residents not only to participate in electing their representatives but to always showcase the unique qualities of their decency and resilience for which the state is reputed.

He said: “I wish to thank you, profusely, for your cooperation in ensuring that the state remains a reference point for reasons of valour, courage and fierce independence in the art of deliberative governance.

‘Your attitudes, manifest or implied, leave no room for conjectures. When you speak, it is eloquent, when you choose to act, your message is not mistaken. Our land is indeed a lesson for those who cherish frankness.”

Akeredolu also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-Presicent Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on their victory in the February 23 presidential election.

He said the victory represents Buhari’s widespread acceptability across all the country’s geo-political zones.

The governor expressed the belief that the President would use his re-election to consolidate the achievements of his economic policies.

Akeredolu, however, reminded the people of the state of the March 9, 2019 House of Assembly election and urged them to display good conduct that would be second to none in the forthcoming poll.

He said: “This is another very important exercise; local political leaders are going to be chosen to represent our people at the House of Assembly.

“I appeal to you to see this exercise as a strictly family affair in which brothers and sisters, with shared heritage, and even blood affinity, will be locked in an innocuous electoral combat for the benefit of all.

”Our dear state will be the ultimate winner if all of us approach it in the spirit of sportsmanship. All of us will be winners and our people will be the better for it.

“I enjoin you to participate, actively, without let or hindrance. The government, on its part, will ensure that adequate security is provided for all our citizens to exercise their franchise.

“Our people are encouraged to feel confident in their attempt to choose their leaders.

“Citizens of this state, who are of Igbo, Ebira, Hausa, Oyo and Edo extraction, as well as other minority ethnic groups, should feel free to participate in the exercise as members of this large and heterogeneous family. I appeal, passionately, that we cast aside all divisive and primordial sentiments. Ondo State is our primary place of domicile. Our allegiance to her must be unalloyed.

“The participation of the electorate in the state is limited to the election of members to the House of Assembly. The gubernatorial election is due next year. This administration encourages voters to choose candidates whose campaign promises are in tandem with its vision on infrastructural development.

“We have been able to achieve this much due to the prudent management of limited resources. We hope to do more with the cooperation of patriotic members of the House of Assembly who await your mandate in a couple of days.”