Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has felicitated with the Muslim community across the country on the grace bestowed on them by the Almighty Allah to participate and conclude this year’s Ramadan.

Akeredolu noted that the annual spiritual exercise, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, will contribute the more to their spiritual wellbeing.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, the governor noted that the Ramadan fasting period, being a season of discipline and sacrifice, availed the Muslims another opportunity to reflect on the essence of living a holy life.

He urged them to imbibe the lessons they learnt during the one-month spiritual exercise.

The governor also urged them to continue to offer prayers for abiding peace in the state and the nation in general.