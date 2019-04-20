<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo State, has rejoiced with Christians across the country on the successful celebration of this year’s Easter.

He urged the Christian community to continue to trust and believe the words of God which enjoins them to love one another.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Segun Ajiboye, the governor noted that Easter, which is celebrated in remembrance of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, preaches love and the hope of everlasting life, and he, therefore, asks Christians to continue to have hope and faith in the nation’s leaders’ capacities to develop the country.

While urging the Christian community to be diligent and steadfast in their worship of God, Akeredolu equally asked them not to forget to make moderation their watchword during the celebrations.