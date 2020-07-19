



Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has described his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a frustrated politician.

This is even as he blamed Akeredolu for the poor economy experienced in the state, saying that the governor should take responsibility for the hardship confronting the people of the state.

Ajayi while reacting to a statement made by Governor Akeredolu that he made a mistake appointing him (Ajayi) the deputy governor, said Governor Akeredolu was a wrong choice for rhe state.

Describing Akeredolu as a frustrated person, the embattled deputy governor said he was instrumental to the election of Akeredolu in 2016, adding that Akeredolu had lost his previous election in 2012, but won in 2016 due to his efforts.

Both the governor and his deputy had parted ways due to the interest of the duo in the October governorship election and the later had recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he is currently a governorship aspirant.

There had also been attempts by the state House of Assembly to impeach the deputy governor but the attempts failed on several occasions.

Ajayi in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, on Sunday is “we understand the frustration of Governor Akeredolu over his inability to remove his deputy illegally through the instrumentality of the House of Assembly having heavily induced them with state fund to do so.





“We also understand the self-inflicted pain of running the state aground through the inflated contract, clannishness and malfeasance through the N4.3 billion kept in secret account of Zenith Bank and disbursed without legislative approval.

“These and many injuries Governor Akeredolu caused himself cannot be blamed on his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who he has sidelined for the past three and half years.

“It must be put on record that Akeredolu contested in 2012 governorship election and came a distant third in the election won by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party.

“It was the experience, weight and political capital Ajayi brought into the 2016 gubernatorial election that produced the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state.

“The Yoruba proverb that says when the head is rotten, the whole body is destroyed is apt in Ondo State as Governor Akeredolu has destroyed the economy of the state and cornered her resources for few cronies and family members.

“If there is any wrong choice, it is Governor Akeredolu who has refused to take all-wise counsel not only from his Deputy but by senior citizens of Ondo State,” he added.