



Reprieve have come the way of residents of Plaza area of Akure, the Ondo State capital as electricity was returned to the area after four years of power outage.

It was gathered that the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu ordered immediate installation of a new 300kVA transformer in the area.

Akeredolu, it was gathered, directed his Special Adviser on Public Utilities,Tunji Light Ariyomo, to ensure that a new transformer was provided for the community after the necessary engineering assessment.

The transformer which was initially planned to be delivered yesterday, arrived on Sunday to the delight of residents of the community.

Ariyomo who handed over the transformer to the community leaders, explained to them that Akeredolu directed his office to provide the transformer.

He told residents that Akeredolu was aware that there are serious issues in Ondo South senatorial district on the issue of electricity but the governor could not believe there was any community in total darkness in Akure, the state capital.

The Special Adviser therefore ordered that the power problems should be fixed immediately.

Ariyomo said a power substation would be built for the four communities in the area and will be connected to the power line at Plaza, hence the new transformer.

While appreciating the governor for the speed at which the problem was fixed, the Chairman of the community Association, Goke Adurota, said the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) officials had disappointed them severally after the residents had spent so much on fixing the power problem.

He, however, assured the governor that the residents would pay back by their ballots on Saturday when the House of Assembly election would come up.

Adurota promised to mobilise the youths, women and men in the four communities in the area to appreciate the governor with their votes for APC.

One of the residents, Mrs Oluwawemimo Oluwafemi, praised Akeredolu for the gesture.

The communities that benefit from the government’s gesture are Ibikunoluwa, Bada, Ifelodun and Olorunsogo.