



Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has mocked his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the State.

Akeredolu, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed that Ajayi has no political value and had no hold on any local government area in the State.

According to him, he would defeat Ajayi in his local government area.

The governor stated this while speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja.

Newsmen recalls that Ajayi had dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the PDP after a fallout with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, last month.

Ajayi also lost the PDP’s governorship primaries to Eyitayo Jegede.

Akeredolu said, “For me, the deputy governor leaving the APC for the PDP is a good riddance to bad rubbish. We thought we could accommodate him in the APC, but since he returned to where he truly belongs, it is all well. I always wish people the best I can.





“From what I have been told, he has lost the ticket, and I pray he won’t jump to another place, but if he does, all is well. However, for his own sake and as a big brother, I will advise him to stay with Jegede and support him very well. He has made a case that he helped me to win, let him help him to win so that we will confirm that he is popular.

“What I know is that he is of no importance; he has no hold on any local government area, and I can assure you that in the election, I will defeat him in his local government area which he might never recover from. He is of no influence anywhere, and we picked him then because we felt we had someone from PDP coming to join us. We picked him to join us, but he felt and told people that he is a grassroots man.”