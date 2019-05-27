<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, decried the high rate of drug and alcohol abuse among underage children and school age pupils across the country, urging all stakeholders and authorities to intervene to regulate the tides.

Akeredolu who stated this while speaking during the celebration of this year Children’s Day in Akure, Ondo state capital, noted that the issue of drug abuse is becoming more frustrating among school children saying they must be orientated on the destructive tendency of drug abuse.

He identified drug abuse as the major public health and security concern in the country saying that said that some children at all levels of educational attainment are known to engage in this unwholesome practice which is considered a medical disease.

The governor noted that some of the school children now experience mental health challenges, temporary or permanent absence, and eventually become school dropouts due to the havoc wreck on then by the drug.

He listed other consequences of drug abuse to include increased violence and crimes, HIV/AIDS, rape, secret cult activities amongst others, while he noted that drug had impacted negatively on healthcare delivery system, socioeconomic indices and general wellbeing of our citizens.

He warned the children against drug abuse, asking them to abstain from alcoholic beverages that may lead them to drug abuse, saying “as Government and parents, we are desirous of building a better future for our children because children of today are the leaders of tomorrow and if we allow drugs or other ills to destroy our children today, we are destroying our future.

“As one of the interventions to ensure a protective and guaranteed future for our children, I constituted a two-tier intervention structure comprising high-level Ministerial Committee on the elimination of Drug Abuse for a coordinated response in addressing the challenges posed by Drug and substance abuse among the teeming populace.

“It is worthy of mention that the Presidential Advisory Committee is currently interfacing with core stakeholders, drug experts, rehabilitated drug users at all levels so as to make appropriate recommendations to government on interventions required to reverse this ugly trend.”

Akeredolu said his administration is also in the process of reviewing the National Drug Control Master Plan 2015-2019 with a focus on drug control and consumption.

Aside from the implementation of the plan and addressing the national drug problem, Akeredolu said the Federal Government has placed a restriction on the use, importation, and the sale of codeine as a cough syrup without prescription.

The governor said as part of efforts to curb drug abuse in the country, the Federal Government has established a synergy with the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Drug and Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and developed Information, Education and Communication materials for awareness creation nationwide.

The Governor advised all Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, International partners, Religious leaders, Traditional rulers, the teachers and the parents to work together in commitment to addressing the challenges of drug abuse so as to avert the consequences of this social menace and secure a better future for our children and the Nation.