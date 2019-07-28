<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Saturday, threw his weight behind ministerial nominee from the state, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, condemning those kicking against his nomination.

Akeredolu, who called on the Senate to ignore the call against approving Alasoadura as minister, said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, that the position of a group against the nomination of Alasoadura was targeted to cause distraction.

He described those behind the call as faceless and said the statement became imperative “in view of the purported position taken by a group by the name APC Solidarity Stakeholders, against the nomination of the Akure-born senator of the eighth National Assembly.”

The statement read that “for emphasis, the so-called group is not just faceless, but also a divisive aberration unknown to all legitimate organs of the All Progressives Congress (APC). To say the least, the group merely exists in the hallucinating minds of a few individuals who have surrendered themselves to ignoble self-abnegation.

“The governor considers the call for the withdrawal of Alasoadura’s nomination as a contrived distraction which stands logic on its head. For the records, Alasoadura, who served meritoriously as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is one of the few enviable brains behind the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB) which currently awaits presidential assent.

“As a chartered accountant of over 30 years experience who doubles as chairman of the Finance Commissioners’ Forum for six years while he served as Finance Commissioner in Ondo State, Akerodolu believes strongly that not only the APC, but also the entire citizenry in the state will derive maximum benefit from Alasoadura’s stay at the FEC. There could not have been a better ministerial nominee from the APC in Ondo State than Alasoadura at the moment.”

The governor, therefore, described the argument that Alasoadura worked against the APC in the last elections “as a paradox, as the ministerial nominee was rather a victim of conspiracy on the part of those who wanted everything to go their way in the APC.”

Akeredolu reiterated his support for Alasoadura with an assurance that he would bring dividends of democracy to the doorstep of the people of the state, calling on the nominee to ignore malicious oppositions against his nomination.

Akeredolu expressed satisfaction that all stakeholders, including the state House of Assembly, consider Alasoadura a worthy party leader who had demonstrated immense hard work, dedication and loyalty to the APC.