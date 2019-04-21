<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Segun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday has said that his boss has yet to receive any query from the All Progressives Congress’ National Working Committee.

The party has reportedly suspended the governor for anti-party activities.

However, when contacted, the governor’s spokesman said: “As far as we are concerned, it is a rumour. The governor did not receive any query. The matter itself is an internal affair of the party which will be handled by the party.”

However, the alleged action of the party’s NWC has caused friction among party members in Ondo State as those loyal to Akeredolu and those who are displeased with what is going on in the party at state level, have taken to social media to attack one another.

The caretaker Chairman of Ilaje Local Government, Hon Otito Atikase, said, “Aketi is a principled man who does not play politics with ‘anything goes’. He will not allow anything that is not right to be done.

“Tinubu and Oshiomole should not rule the party for their expansionist and narrow agenda.”

Atikase who posted on his Facebook page, noted that the same party failed to punish Tinubu for a similar offence.

“All I can see is the aftermath of the defeat Tinubu suffered when he sponsored AD against Aketi in 2016. What disciplinary action did the party put in place?

“Aketi has put Ondo state on the right path of sustainable development and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity.

“Some political predators in Lagos are scared of Aketi’s bold step to unlock our economic potentials which will invariably compete favourably with Lagos in the area of economic prosperity. All I know is that Ondo State people will determine who govern them,” he said.

In a counter reaction, a legal practitioner and member of the APC in Ondo State, Mr Tolu Babaleye, advised that Tinubu should not be dragged into the alleged governor’s indiscipline.

“What concerns Tinubu about this suspension? Is Aketi not guilty of anti-party activities? When he was singing all about, were you people not encouraging him?

“Let him answer the query and explain why he worked for AA in Ondo State to the extent that money meant for APC was hijacked and used to work for AA,” Babaleye said.

Not stopping at that the Ilaje Local Government caretaker Chairman insisted that Akeredolu was not given a fair hearing.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, there is no evidence that Aketi supported AA in that election.

“All I know is that Aketi campaigned for Buhari throughout the campaigns. That he worked for AA is unfounded. It is a matter of fact that some people somewhere don’t want Aketi to succeed because his success will be an albatross to their personal gain.”

APC’s NWC had on March 1 resolved to issue a query to the governor over what it described as glaring anti-party activities.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Isa-Onilu, after a meeting presided over by the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the party had said the governor’s anti-party activities “greatly affected the fortunes of its candidates in the recently conducted presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.”