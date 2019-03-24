<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday congratulated the new leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ondo State Council over the successful conduct of last Thursday election of the Union.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, who said the Akeredolu’s administration looked towards a robust working relationship and a harmonious partnership with the new leadership of the union in the State.

Akeredolu enjoined the Council, as a partner in progress, to support the government in its developmental revolution across the state by projecting government’s policies and programs and enlightening the people adequately.

He challenged media professionals in the State and the country at large to uphold the ethics of their profession, saying that “fair and accurate reportage must not be compromised on any ground as the media owe it a duty to be by the side of truth always.”

Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s open door policy, especially as it relates to the media and its assured uphold of their right to perform their assigned roles within the provision of the constitution.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State also congratulated the new leadership of the union in the State, calling on the new leadership to commit their tenure to true sportsmanship, professionalism, one devoid of rancour and pettiness.

In a statement issued by the party’s Director, Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, said “the reports at our disposal shown that due process and democratic procedure characterised the entire election activities.

“We commend your renewed peaceful interrelationship, unfragmented affinity, commitment to good democratic values and oneness of purpose in the union.

“We charge you to work towards ostracising fake journalists from your profession and fake news peddler. The authenticity of Information has become a longstanding issue affecting our society, both for printed and digital media.

“On social networks, the reach and effects of information spread occur at such a fast pace and so amplified that distorted, inaccurate or false information acquires a tremendous potential to cause real-world impacts, within minutes, for millions of users.

“We look forward to a robust relationship with your new executive committee,” the statement said.