Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, yesterday, gave the chronological explanation of how his supposed opponents in the All Progressives Congress, APC, drew the battle line with him.

He also declared he does not have any preferred governorship candidate among all the aspirants in the party.

The governor said this when party leaders from all geo-political zones in Oyo State paid him a solidarity visit at the Executive Chamber of the governor’s office, Secretariat, Ibadan following the misunderstanding between him and a splinter group within his party, APC Unity Forum.

Ajimobi said: “Those of them saying Ajimobi is not accommodating, which of them can say God did not use me to elevate them? Some of them are angry because they wanted a second term, but I felt I should give opportunities to others, some are annoyed because they are regular fighters.”

Apparently referring to Shittu, he said: “As for the one, who is a regular fighter, he always fights those who help him. That was how he fought with our past leaders like late Chief Bola Ige. Even if he becomes the governor, as he desperately wants to, he would carry placards against himself forgetting that he is the governor. He wants to become governor of Oyo State.”

“I have no anointed candidate for the governorship election. After making Dapo Adesina the commissioner and also allowed him to become a member of the House of Representatives, he wanted me to allow him to choose a chairmanship candidate for a local government which I rejected. He also said I should remove somebody, who is loyal to the former deputy governor of the state, Taofeek Arapaja, but I said no. you can’t be controlling me. I have forgiven him just as his father forgave me when I offended him”, he said.