The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Balogun, has been declared the winner of the Oyo South senatorial district.
Mr Balogun saw off contest from his closest rival, Abiola Ajimobi, of the All Progressive Congress, with a vote difference of 13,502.
The PDP candidate ended the contest with a total of 105,720 votes while the candidate of the APC had 92,217 votes.
This declaration was made Monday morning by the returning officer of the district, Wole Akinsola, at the INEC collation centre office located in Ibadan North LGA.
It was earlier announced how Mr Ajimobi lost in all four of the first declared LGA results
In total, Mr Ajimobi won in three of the local governments in the senatorial district. Mr Balogun won the remaining six.
Mr Ajimobi won in Ibadan Southwest, Ibarapa Central and Ido.
Mr Balogun won in Ibadan North, Ibadan Northwest, Ibadan Northeast, Ibadan Southeast, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East.
The incumbent senator representing the district, Soji Akanbi, who contested on the platform of ADC, finished behind the duo, in third place.
The results in the nine local governments of Oyo south senatorial district are as follows:
Ibadan North
ADC — 10, 202
APC — 17, 947
PDP — 18, 690
Ibadan Northwest
ADC — 5, 819
APC — 8, 916
PDP — 11, 293
Ibadan Northeast
ADC — 9, 524
APC — 9, 077
PDP — 14, 865
Ibadan Southwest
ADC — 11, 024
APC — 16, 639
PDP — 11, 293
Ibadan Southeast
ADC — 10, 082
APC — 11, 036
PDP — 12, 144
Ibarapa North
ADC — 2, 536
APC — 5, 837
PDP — 8, 083
Ibarapa East
ADC — 3, 670
APC — 6, 951
PDP — 9, 982
Ibarapa Central
ADP — 1, 965
APC — 7, 147
PDP — 6, 577
Ido
ADC — 5, 265
APC — 8, 668
PDP — 8, 108