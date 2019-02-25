



The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Balogun, has been declared the winner of the Oyo South senatorial district.

Mr Balogun saw off contest from his closest rival, Abiola Ajimobi, of the All Progressive Congress, with a vote difference of 13,502.

The PDP candidate ended the contest with a total of 105,720 votes while the candidate of the APC had 92,217 votes.

This declaration was made Monday morning by the returning officer of the district, Wole Akinsola, at the INEC collation centre office located in Ibadan North LGA.

It was earlier announced how Mr Ajimobi lost in all four of the first declared LGA results

In total, Mr Ajimobi won in three of the local governments in the senatorial district. Mr Balogun won the remaining six.

Mr Ajimobi won in Ibadan Southwest, Ibarapa Central and Ido.

Mr Balogun won in Ibadan North, Ibadan Northwest, Ibadan Northeast, Ibadan Southeast, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East.

The incumbent senator representing the district, Soji Akanbi, who contested on the platform of ADC, finished behind the duo, in third place.

The results in the nine local governments of Oyo south senatorial district are as follows:

Ibadan North

ADC — 10, 202

APC — 17, 947

PDP — 18, 690

Ibadan Northwest

ADC — 5, 819

APC — 8, 916

PDP — 11, 293

Ibadan Northeast

ADC — 9, 524

APC — 9, 077

PDP — 14, 865

Ibadan Southwest

ADC — 11, 024

APC — 16, 639

PDP — 11, 293

Ibadan Southeast

ADC — 10, 082

APC — 11, 036

PDP — 12, 144

Ibarapa North

ADC — 2, 536

APC — 5, 837

PDP — 8, 083

Ibarapa East

ADC — 3, 670

APC — 6, 951

PDP — 9, 982

Ibarapa Central

ADP — 1, 965

APC — 7, 147

PDP — 6, 577

Ido

ADC — 5, 265

APC — 8, 668

PDP — 8, 108