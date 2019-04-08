<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The outgoing executive governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has asked the nine elected members of the House of Representatives from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, to support Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) for speaker.

Ajimobi, who stated this on Sunday in a meeting with the lawmakers-elect in Ibadan, advised them to follow the decision of the APC leadership in determining the presiding officers of the incoming 9th Assembly.

“You should toe the party line by following the decision reached by the APC leadership in determining the leaders of the 9th Assembly.

“Hence, you should support the aspirations of Femi Gbajabiamila as the next Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives,” Ajimobi admonished the lawmakers.

Responding on behalf of the legislators, Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo), who is also the APC Southwest Co-ordinator of Gbajabiamila Speakership Campaign Council, said his team was solidly behind the fourth-term Lagos lawmaker.

He pledged loyalty to the party’s decision, promising to “abide by its decision on the choice of Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the 9th House.”