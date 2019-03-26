<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, has approved the appointment of Professor Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi as the Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

The governor also approved the appointments of other principals officers of the institution.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, said that other appointments approved by Ajimobi were Mrs. Modupe Theresa Fawole as the Registrar, Mr. Olawale Adebayo Ojesola as the Bursar, Dr. Samuel Folaranmi Ajala as the Chief Librarian while Engineer Stephen Folorunsho Ipadeola as the Director of Works and Services.

Arulogun explained that the appointments became imperative following the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile Management Staff of the institution on February 13, 2019, noting that interviews were conducted by the institution’s Governing Council and the selection process moderated by some external faculties.

He said that the appointments take immediate effect, stating that the government looks forward to their hardwork, diligence and professionalism in realizing its mission for the institution.

Arulogun said that the new Rector, Professor Adebiyi, a 50-year old and an alumnus of the institution, holds an Ordinary National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from The Polytechnic Ibadan, B. Mechanical Engineering, M. Sc Industrial Engineering and Ph.D Industrial Engineering.

He noted that Adebiyi is a member of COREN and Nigerian Association of Engineers and Nigerian Society of Engineers.

Arulogun stated that the new Registrar, Mrs. Fawole, aged 56, was until her appointment a Deputy Registrar in the Institution, stressing that she holds the degree of B. Ed Teacher Education and Religious Studies, M. Ed Guardian and Counselling, a member of Nigerian Institute of management and Association of University Administrators.

The Commissioner added that the new Bursar, Mr. Ojetola, aged 51, holds the degrees of B.Sc (Accounting), MBA, a fellowship Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as a Certified Information System Auditors and was a Deputy Director, Audit, at the Oyo State College of Agriculture, Igbo-Ora before his appointment.

Arulogun stressed that the Chief Librarian, Dr. Ajala, aged 60, was until his appointment the deputy Librarian in the institution while the Director of Works and Services, Engr. Ipadeola, aged 52, was until his appointment the Chief Engineer at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo.