Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has expressed confidence that the APC candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, will emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

He expressed the opinion in Ibadan on Wednesday while receiving Danjuma Ibrahim, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone II in his office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship election in Osun State will hold on Sept. 22.

Ajimobi said that Oyetola would win the election, judging by the exemplary performance of the incumbent administration under Gov. Rauf Aregbesola.

“We are confident that the APC will win the Sept. 22 election because of the exemplary performance of the incumbent administration in Osun State. One should have no doubt that the APC will retain Osun State,” he said.

The governor, who described Ibrahim as an intelligent officer, expressed confidence that the leadership of the police in the zone was well grounded and competent to ensure a peaceful election.

He assured the police authority of the state government’s readiness to assist the zone in ensuring a successful governorship election in Osun State.

“AIG Danjuma Ibrahim is one of the most intelligent officers I have ever met and I can easily predict that he will get to the peak of his career soon.

“It is very apparent, though, that APC will win easily because ours is the only party that is on ground and accepted by the people.

“We are quite sure that the coming Osun election is going to be free and fair, and we shall provide necessary support towards this,” he said.

Earlier, Ibrahim commended the governor for restoring peace and security to the state through the combined efforts of security agencies, which he said had spurred socio-economic growth.

He appealed to the governor to extend the assistance to the police command by refurbishing operational vehicles, provision of Armoured Personnel Carriers and other logistic supports to the zonal command.

“You already know that policing is not easy, especially when you consider the logistics that must be put in place to achieve success. The zonal command needs operational vehicles to assist our operation.

“On the coming Osun State governorship elections, we can assure you that we have more than enough personnel ready for the assignment.

“We will do everything humanly possible to ward off intruders that might want to sneak in and wreck havoc on the election day. We know Osun State to be peaceful, but we do not want to leave anything to chance.

“So we are soliciting your support to also help in spreading the gospel of peace to the people in Oyo State and to caution anti-democratic elements against coming to Osun State to foment trouble during the election,” he said.