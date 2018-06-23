Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Party is a sign that the party will win the 2019 general elections.

Ajimobi stated this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the Eagle Square venue of the convention in Abuja.

He also expressed optimism that with the emergence of former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the party’s chairman, next year’s election would be a victory for the party.

NAN reports that Oshiomhole had emerged as a consensus chairmanship aspirant of the APC after other contenders stepped down.

On his expectation about the convention, Ajiomobi said: “That Oshiomhole is coming as the party’s chairman is a sign that APC will win 2019 election”.

On his part, a chieftain of the party and ex-governor of Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva, said: “We are expecting a very great and successful convention”.

Another party chieftain from Abia, Emeka Nwogu, said his expectation was high and it would be met”.

Nwogu added: “We are going to have a very beautiful convention; orderly, peaceful and a free and fair election.”

He said though some party officers would vie for election unopposed, he said there would be election in some positions that were being contested.

Nwogu, who was a former Minister of Labour and Employment, assured that the convention would make the party to come out stronger and formidable.

He said: “This is a convention before election and we are going to be successful with this convention.”

He advised the winners and the losers in the election to accept the outcome in good faith for the unity of the party.

He said: “We are going to have election in 2019 and the party is going to do better than we did in 2015.”