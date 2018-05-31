Ahead of the June 23 National convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the position of the National Chairman of the Party is open for eligible members of the Party to vie for in spite the decision by the President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomole.

Oshiomhole who is already reaching out to chieftains of the Party across the country also got the endorsement of the 24 members powerful Progressives governors forum led Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

However the Chairman media and Publicity sub-committee of the national convention, and Governor Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, assured that there would be a level playing field for any other chieftain of the Party willing to take a shot at the position.

Reiterating the Party’s position to retain the present zoning arrangement for the Party positions, he disclosed that the convention committee has introduced measures to ensure adequate and equitable representation, especially for special interest groups such as women, youths and people with disabilities across the country.

According to him: “Talking about the presidential endorsement of Adams Oshiomhole, I believe that, yes, the President has endorsed but it doesn’t preclude other people from declaring to contest. It is a democracy and everybody is open to declare. I think everybody has a right to declare and once they declare, we go through the convention and we choose whoever won. So, it is very competitive and you will still see in the coming days some people will declare their interest.”

He said the crises trailing the Party congresses across the country should not be seen as a surprising development considering the pedigree of the APC.

He assured that with the inroads so far achieved by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu led reconciliation committee, the party would overcome the challenges.

He noted: “Those who know the meaning of reconciliation, we must, first of all, realise that it is all-encompassing and the Asiwaju’s committee is working quietly, reconciling people underground, working with everyone. You will see a lot of people moving around and talking, quietly with the Asiwaju group. So, the reconciliation is ongoing.

“As human beings, from the beginning of our being in this world till the end, we must continue to reconcile. We must reconcile ourselves with the environment, reconcile ourselves with people. So, reconciliation is a work in progress. I believe the Asiwaju team they are working very effectively and reporting to the President.

“On the State Congresses, there might be violence here and there, it is interesting. You know, people value something that is very good. Anything of good value, people fight for it and it isn’t unusual to have people disagree over controlling and owning something.

“So, it is common with our party, it shows the level of democratisation that we have experienced, it also shows the level of how interested people are in the party and the democratic nature of our party. State congresses, yes there have been reports of violence here and there, it will continue to witness reconciliation and this is what we are doing. I believe honestly that reconciliation should take place.”