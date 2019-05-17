<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has expressed profound gratitude to God for making his tenure in office eventful and fruitful.

He also thanked the people of the state for the opportunity and support given him to serve the state and its people.

The governor expressed gratitude yesterday, during the valedictory session of the State Executive Council (SEC), which took place at the Government House, Ilorin.

He stated that although challenges abound, the memorable and unique opportunity to serve the state for 16 years both as commissioner and executive governor was more paramount to him.

Ahmed also expressed profound gratitude to the Senate President and former governor of the state, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for providing him the platform to ascend to leadership and contribute his quota to the state’s development. He also thanked the SEC members and all those who served in his eight-year administration and stressed that his accomplishments couldn’t have been possible without their inputs.

His deputy, Peter Kisira, described the governor as an old friend and described their working relationship as cordial and rewarding, while praying that God continues to guide and protect him.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Sola Gold, who described governor Ahmed as kind, humble, generous and God-fearing, thanked him for the opportunity given to serve in his cabinet.

Lending her voice, the Head of Service, Mrs Susan Dupe Oluwole, explained that the governor had achieved so much in the lives of public servants and Kwara State at large, with an appeal that he commissions the ongoing state secretariat before his departure from office.

In the same vein, Ahmed’s Senior Special Assistant to on Media, Dr Muyideen Akorede, said Council took note of the contributions of the former military governor of the state, Group Captain Salaudeen Olatinwo (retd) to the state’s development as well as the the current economic trends and approved an upward review of his monthly welfare package, provision of a vehicle every four years, as well as all-expenses paid medical care in any state-owned hospital, given that he is the only surviving former military governor who is an indigene of the state.

Thereafter, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Alhaji Ishak Mohammed Sabi, told the media that, although the session was the last for the state executive council, the cabinet was still in place.