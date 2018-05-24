Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, on Wednesday, swore in new commissioners with a call on citizens to extend hands of friendship and cooperation to the Commissioners.

Speaking after the swearing-in, Governor Ahmed reminded the “citizens and residents that the development of Kwara State is a collective responsibility”.

According to the governor, while the people demand more dividends from the government and increasingly call it to question, citizens must also fulfil their obligations to the government such as the payment of taxes and compliance with the law.

“Indeed, no state can claim to be prosperous without a robust tax payment culture that enables government to fund critical programmes and strengthen people’s right to demand greater accountability and service”, the governor said.

Governor Ahmed who admonished the new commissioners to be innovative, diligent and result oriented, also said that they were expected to implement government’s programmes with the required vigor and commitment to impact positively on the lives of the citizenry.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, in his introductory remarks, said the government dissolved cabinet by January this year with a view to bringing new blood on board to assist in implementing government’s shared prosperity programmes.

He explained that the new commissioners were made up of 19 commissioners including three women.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of his colleagues, the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade, expressed gratitude to the governor for giving them opportunity to serve and pledged their readiness to justify the confidence reposed in them by contributing their quotas towards ensuring the success of the administration.