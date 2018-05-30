Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called for protection and nurturing of the nation’s democracy to a more vibrant one.

Ahmed made the call just as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kawu Baraje, urged leaders to sacrifice for the unity, progress and development of the country.

Ahmed who made the call in his Democracy Day message said the nation’s democracy is fragile and urged all stakeholders to nurture it to a vibrant, strong and prosperous one.

He said commitment by stakeholders to democratic norms would aid survival and vibrancy of the nation’s democracy.

He noted, “All advanced democracies of the world had passed through turbulent times but survived through dialogue and citizens’ commitment to democratic norms.”

The governor said as the country approaches another election year, it is important that politicians guard against hate speeches and incitement of the people against constituted authorities.

Ahmed who admitted that his state was challenged because of the fall in federally allocated revenue, explained that the ingenuity of his government in reforming the revenue generation platforms had launched the state among few viable states in the country with self-sustaining capacity.

He said his government had invested heavily in human capital development with the setting up of International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurial College, Ajase-Ipo, injection of over N2 billion to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other incentives to support the informal sector.

The governor assured Kwarans that all the ongoing development projects would be completed in a bid to bridge infrastructural deficit and guarantee sustainable economic growth in the state.

Baraje who also spoke on commemoration of the Democracy Day appealed to citizens to be more committed to the unity of the country by avoiding religious bigotry, ethnicity and acts that could cause divisions in the country.

He called on the three arms of government to work independently and follow the constitution strictly in the discharge of their duties to guarantee dividends of democracy for Nigerians.