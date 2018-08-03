The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has again given reasons why he and other former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing youths under the auspices of Kwara Agenda, who staged a solidarity rally round major roads in the state, Ahmed said the APC government at the centre has not met the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state and also engaged in political persecution and victimization of the party leadership in the state.

The Governor enumerated some of the reasons as outright marginalisation in the scheme of things right from the inception of the APC federally controlled government since 2015 up to date.

According to the governor: “Most of the political appointments at the federal level were done without any input or consideration from the state party stakeholders and in flagrant neglect of established principles of federal character.”

Ahmed, who noted that some party leaders who nursed private but personal agenda other than the party manifesto, using the instrumentalities of government, worked against all efforts and entreaties to amicably resolve the impasse.

He said the problem became compounded with ceaseless litigations and harassment of himself and the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, with insinuation of complicity in the condemnable Offa robbery.

In their address, read by Yakub Haroon, the youths said: “The APC has failed to deliver on its promises to Nigerians, especially the youths.

“The party has also failed to carry the people of Kwara State along in the scheme of things at the federal level, but have been relegated to second class citizens by the APC.

“It is on this basis that we express our support for the Senate President and the governor for finding a new platform to actualize the dreams of our people.”