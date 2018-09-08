The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has declared his intention to run for the Senate.

Ahmed confirmed this on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

In this regard, he has picked up the nomination and expression of interest forms of the Peoples Democratic Party for Kwara South Senatorial District

Ahmed said his decision to run was premised on the desire of his people.

He tweeted: “In response to calls by my people and in keeping with my strong desire to upscale the excellent work we have done in all three zones of the state, through effective, purposeful representation, I have picked up the PDP nomination form for Kwara South Senatorial District.”