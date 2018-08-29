The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the appointments of Hajia AbdulYekeen Sherifa Mojisola as Special Assistant on Social Mobilization, and Omoniyi Mukaila Ayinla as Special Assistant, Transport.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Gold announced that Governor Ahmed has equally approved the appointment of Mallam Yusuf Bukar Muhammed as Special Assistant, Non-Governmental Affairs to replace Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba, who previously occupied the position.

The SSG congratulated the new appointees and urged them to approach their assignment with the diligence and dedication that recommended their appointments.