Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has said that he was committed to uniting all aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Abubakar who stated this Sunday while speaking with Journalists said that when he came on board, only three members of the House of Representatives were with him, but said that he now have eight members with him.

On the boycott of the state congress by the Dogara-led faction, Governor Abubabakar said everyone of them had a right to attend or not attend stating that some of them had sent their apologies for not attending.

He said, “As at today, there are eight National Assembly members who are tagging along with the Governor of Bauchi State-Members of the House of Representatives. You have seen some of them here; those who have not come here sent their apologies.

“We are doing everything within our powers to bring everybody on board. When we started, there were only three (members of the House of Representatives), but today, there are eight and this shows you the efforts that we have been making.”

On allegations that the governor stopped other party members from contesting the state congress so that he would get the party’s governorship ticket with ease, Abubabakar said that “if that happened, this shows that I have the support of everybody.

“If I can call someone who has bought a form to contest and I will tell him not to contest and he will obey me, then he is with me, everybody is with me then.”

Governor Abubakar said that there was no court order stopping the congress in the state from holding.

He said that the suit instituted by the Speaker Dogara against both the national and state chairman was only done on pages of newspapers.

“You don’t go to court on the pages of newspapers,” he said, adding, “I am a lawyer of 40 years standing, pick the Nation of today and read it, there’s a banner headline: ‘Dogara sues Oyegun’. When you read the main body of the story, you’ll discover that the case had been filed before the Federal High Court.

“But the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court has not assigned that case to anybody. So there’s no case, there’s no process to be served on either Oyegun or on the state party chairman, and there’s absolutely no court that has stopped the conduct of these primaries,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Dogara-led faction boycotted the state congress held on Saturday at the Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi.

Only three members of the House of Representatives of all the National Assembly members from the state attended the congress.

National Assembly members from Bauchi State and the governor had been at loggerheads since the APC came into power in the state.

Several efforts made by both the national and state leaderships of the party to settle the disputes between the state governor and the National Assembly members have proved abortive.