Bauchi state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has accused his Deputy, Nuhu Gidado, of resigning because he could not cope with his style of leadership.

The Governor, who was at the Presidential Villa to thank the President for his recent visit to Bauchi, said he was not perturbed over his Deputy’s resignation just as he maintained that their relationship had been cordial.

Recall that Gidado turned in his resignation letter on Wednesday shortly after he returned from a foreign trip.

In his resignation letter, which was made available to journalists, Gidado claimed he decided to resign because he currently has “dampened spirit and waning zeal” as it relates to his official engagements.

He said he had, in the early stage of the administration, made his intentions known to the governor to serve only one term in office.

As soon as the resignation notice got to the Governor, he took to his verified Twitter handle and stated that “Today, we received the resignation of our Deputy Governor, Engr. @NUHUGIDADO”

But in debunking any friction between him and his deputy, Abubakar said, “What transpired is in the letter of the deputy and I think people should read that letter. Read the entire letter and you will see that there was nothing bad that transpired between us.

“His final paragraph is that he remains loyal to his leader and his brother. In my response I eulogized him and wished him the best in his future endeavour and assured him of the support of the good people of Bauchi State. There was no problem whatsoever”.

Asked by State House correspondents why the recurring case of resignation from his government, he responded, “the word resignation connotes a will on the part of the person who has offered, he offered his letter willingly and there is no way you can force him to accept an employment when the time has come for him to look else where.

“We had the most fantastic working relationship. In his words and you can ask him, he has said several times that he is the most pampered deputy governor in Nigeria.

“I came to Bauchi state to endanger change and change is very, very difficult for people to accept. People are used to a certain way of doing business and I have come to change that way of doing business. Because, that way was destroying Bauchi State. So, we had to put a stop to it, we had to bring Bauchi state out of the dungeon”.